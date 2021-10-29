PhoenixDAO Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $589,358.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00232249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00098939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

