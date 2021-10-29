Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $34,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

