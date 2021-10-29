Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Achieves Market Cap of $15.66 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $8.83 or 0.00014277 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $15.66 million and $4.33 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229850 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00098873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,780,305 coins and its circulating supply is 1,774,289 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

