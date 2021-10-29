Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $45,782.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000144 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

