Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 269,771 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,147,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 326,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after buying an additional 91,822 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPC opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

