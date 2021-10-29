Pillar Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $238,671.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00050243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00251864 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00098314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

