Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

