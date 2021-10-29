Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will earn $6.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

PFG stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

