Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $788.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 919,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,379,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.