Piper Sandler Comments on First Merchants Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Merchants in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

FRME has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth $2,717,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

