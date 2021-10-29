Piper Sandler Weighs in on Flushing Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $24.54 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $759.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

