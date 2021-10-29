PIVX (PIVX) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, PIVX has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $52.71 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011314 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013166 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,422,597 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

