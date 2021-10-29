Plasma Finance (PPAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $667,464.00

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $667,464.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00070909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00095287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,906.06 or 0.99438353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.31 or 0.07015121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021781 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay

