PlayGame (PXG) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $390,959.24 and $14,777.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229965 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00098841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

