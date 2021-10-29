PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PLDT stock remained flat at $$31.60 during midday trading on Friday. PLDT has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

