PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
PLDT stock remained flat at $$31.60 during midday trading on Friday. PLDT has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67.
PLDT Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.