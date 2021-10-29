PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. 388,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

