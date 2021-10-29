Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,350 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,650 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $36,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,018,000 after purchasing an additional 898,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

