Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 182,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,048,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

