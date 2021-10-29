Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36,146 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $38,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after buying an additional 155,637 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.82.

Shares of LH stock opened at $285.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $192.79 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.