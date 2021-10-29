Polkamarkets Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $40.75 million and $1.61 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00049878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00230674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00098570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,456,176 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

