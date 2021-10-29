PolkaWar (PWAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.32 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00070935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00095846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,410.69 or 1.00237085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.44 or 0.07016104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00021866 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,843,448 coins and its circulating supply is 17,593,448 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

