PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,410 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of PPG Industries worth $65,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $162.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average is $164.84. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.52 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.