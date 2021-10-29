Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTIL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 66,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTIL. TheStreet raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

