Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Announces Earnings Results

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

PFC stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,984. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.53. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07.

A number of research firms have commented on PFC. Raymond James upped their price target on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Premier Financial worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

