Premier Foods’ (PFD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 110.60 ($1.44) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £950.55 million and a PE ratio of 9.03. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46.
Premier Foods Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.