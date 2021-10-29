Premier Foods’ (PFD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 110.60 ($1.44) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £950.55 million and a PE ratio of 9.03. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

