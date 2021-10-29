PRIZM (PZM) Trading 8% Lower This Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and approximately $14,591.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001246 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 133.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,886,547,848 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

