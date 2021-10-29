ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.07 and last traded at $52.11. 1,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38.

