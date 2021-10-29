ProShares Ultra Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ROM)

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,362 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,235% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.38. 70,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,088. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

