Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report sales of $110.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.20 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $102.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $445.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.40 million to $453.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $455.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.60 million to $463.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of PFS opened at $24.84 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $207,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

