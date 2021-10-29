Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 39.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $69,957.85 and $7.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00229140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00098372 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

