ProxyNode Hits Market Capitalization of $46,575.72 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $46,575.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 59.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.96 or 0.00304221 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014766 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004452 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 188,466,075 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.