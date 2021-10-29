ProxyNode (PRX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 60% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $45,998.12 and $3.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.86 or 0.00302744 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00015903 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003766 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 188,444,250 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

