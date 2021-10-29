Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,685 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $17,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.95.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $710.49 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $264.60 and a 52-week high of $759.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $609.59 and a 200 day moving average of $576.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

