Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $197,054,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $82,602,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $303.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.33 and a 52-week high of $307.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.