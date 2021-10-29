Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $1.04. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 5,490,191 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $56.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. Analysts forecast that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pulmatrix by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 129,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 55,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

