PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $299,163.19

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $299,163.19 and $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,832.50 or 1.00014715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00064536 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00042940 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.16 or 0.00628996 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

