Pyrk (PYRK) Market Capitalization Hits $45,024.35

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Pyrk has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $45,024.35 and approximately $1,623.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000142 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.