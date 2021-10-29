PYRO Network (PYRO) Market Cap Reaches $142,211.69

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded down 45.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One PYRO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PYRO Network has traded down 51.1% against the dollar. PYRO Network has a total market cap of $142,211.69 and approximately $370.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00070923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00071515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00095772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.14 or 1.00476487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,385.27 or 0.07036448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00021854 BTC.

PYRO Network Coin Profile

PYRO Network’s total supply is 810,172,747 coins and its circulating supply is 805,159,635 coins. PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork . PYRO Network’s official website is pyro.network

