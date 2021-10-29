Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

THRM has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Gentherm has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.