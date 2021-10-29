Qtum Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $208.13 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $13.15 or 0.00021321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,853,856 coins and its circulating supply is 98,820,053 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

