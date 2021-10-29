Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Update

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the September 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Quarterhill in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of QTRHF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $238.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Quarterhill had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

