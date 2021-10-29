Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.97

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.97 and traded as high as C$31.35. Quebecor shares last traded at C$31.35, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

