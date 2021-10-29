QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Capitalization Tops $146.30 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $447.26 or 0.00722175 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $146.30 million and approximately $27.22 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00071759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00095768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.98 or 1.00560055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.48 or 0.06997150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

