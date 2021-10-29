Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Down 1.6%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.26. 514,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 349,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

QUIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$2.90 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$405.60 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.