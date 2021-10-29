R Stanton Dodge Sells 50,588 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $2,459,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $2,525,858.84.

On Wednesday, September 29th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,482,908.12.

On Wednesday, August 18th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08.

On Wednesday, August 4th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,249,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,740,432. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

