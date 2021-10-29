Rafael Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,137 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,827% compared to the average daily volume of 578 call options.

In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas acquired 112,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $5,056,240.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rafael by 24.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rafael by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rafael by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 101,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rafael in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RFL opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. Rafael has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $153.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

