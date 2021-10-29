Rally (RLY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.50 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $802.57 million and $16.50 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00069986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00095905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,043.28 or 1.00584281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.49 or 0.07010846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00021375 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,707,623 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars.

