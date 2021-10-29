Rand Capital (RAND) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 343.15% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

RAND stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rand Capital has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.98.

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

