Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Update

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,300 shares, a growth of 150.5% from the September 30th total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RTLR opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after buying an additional 2,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 601,417 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 348,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 306,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTLR. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

