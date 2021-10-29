Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The company had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 200.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth $131,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie lowered Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

